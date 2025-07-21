Trevor Story News: Swipes bag in multi-hit game

Story went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

The 32-year-old shortstop posted his fifth multi-hit game in July, and the steal was his fourth of the month. Story should continue to serve as a key cog in Boston's lineup going forward, and he's been a five-category fantasy producer since the beginning of June. Over his last 42 games, Story is batting .302 (48-for-159) with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 28 runs scored and eight stolen bases.