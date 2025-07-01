Trey Mancini News: Opts out of deal

Mancini opted out of his minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Mancini has spent the entire 2025 campaign with the D-backs' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .308/.373/.522 with 16 homers, 62 RBI and 62 runs scored across 335 plate appearances. After an impressive start in the minors, he'll now test his value in free agency and presumably look to sign with a club that can offer a clearer path to big-league playing time.