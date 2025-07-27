Trey Sweeney News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Tigers optioned Sweeney to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Sweeney will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to outfielder/designated Kerry Carpenter (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. After being called up from Toledo on July 2, Sweeney mainly served as a bench player for Detroit, appearing in 14 games while going 2-for-24 at the dish. He should get the chance to play on an everyday basis when he returns to Triple-A.