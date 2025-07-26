Tristan Gray News: Dealt to Rays

The White Sox traded Gray to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for cash, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After slashing .270/.333/.472 with nine homers and 44 RBI through 282 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte, Gray will return to the organization with whom he made his MLB debut in 2023. The 29-year-old will claim a spot on Tampa Bay's 40-man roster, though he'll presumably report to Triple-A Durham.