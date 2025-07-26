Menu
Tristan Gray News: Dealt to Rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 26, 2025

The White Sox traded Gray to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for cash, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After slashing .270/.333/.472 with nine homers and 44 RBI through 282 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte, Gray will return to the organization with whom he made his MLB debut in 2023. The 29-year-old will claim a spot on Tampa Bay's 40-man roster, though he'll presumably report to Triple-A Durham.

