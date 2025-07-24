Tristin English News: Recalled following Naylor trade

The Diamondbacks recalled English from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

With Josh Naylor shipped to Seattle in a trade Thursday, Arizona is bringing English back up to fill the void at first base. Pavin Smith (oblique) is still on the 10-day injured list, so English should get plenty of opportunities while Smith is idle. English made his MLB debut earlier in July, going 0-for-4 with one RBI and a pair of strikeouts in one game before being sent back down. He slashed .341/.390/.566 with 11 home runs, 65 RBI and 44 runs scored at Triple-A.