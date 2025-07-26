Menu
Tristin English News: Starts at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

English started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 1-0 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

English got the start at first base in the first game Arizona played after trading Josh Naylor on Thursday. He was eventually pinch hit for, and Eugenio Suarez moved from third to first base. While Pavin Smith (oblique) remains on the 10-day injured list, English should see the majority of starts at the cold corner.

Tristin English
Arizona Diamondbacks
