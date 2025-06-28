Triston McKenzie Injury: Pulled early due to illness

McKenzie was removed from Saturday's start in the Arizona Complex League after two-thirds of an inning due to illness, SI.com reports.

McKenzie has been with the Guardian's rookie-level squad since the end of May, and he's struggled to a 6.75 ERA in six appearances. He couldn't improve upon his stats Saturday, getting lifted after two-thirds of an inning due to sickness. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day.