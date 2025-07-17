Troy Melton News: Bullpen candidate in second half

Melton, who earned a promotion to Triple-A Toledo in June, could be an option for the Tigers' bullpen down the stretch, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Melton has enjoyed success this season, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 10 starts for Double-A Erie, and then lowering those figures to 3.06 and 1.12, respectively, through seven appearances (six starts) for Toledo. The 24-year-old righty has shown good strikeout ability as well, recording 93 of them in 71.1 innings across both levels. Detroit may not have a spot for Melton in the rotation this year, though he could be an effective bullpen weapon for the Tigers down the stretch as they make their postseason push, similar to what the team did with Jackson Jobe in 2024. Melton would have to be added to the 40-man roster, however.