Troy Melton News: Called up for MLB debut

The Tigers selected Melton's contract from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Pirates at PNC Park.

Detroit placed ace Tarik Skubal (personal) on the paternity list to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Melton, who will be making his MLB debut Wednesday. As a result of Melton's addition, the Tigers will be running out a six-man rotation this week, but expect the team to scale back to five men once Skubal returns from the paternity list to start Saturday versus Toronto. Whether Melton sticks around for additional starts will likely hinge on how he performs Wednesday, as well as how incumbent No. 5 starter Keider Montero fares in his upcoming outing Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old Melton has been unfazed by minor-league competition during his stops at Toledo and Double-A Erie this season, accruing a 2.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 101:20 K:BB in 75.1 innings between the two affiliates.