Troy Melton News: Next start coming Monday

Melton will start Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks in Detroit, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Melton had been lined up to make his second career start Tuesday, but he'll end up being pushed up a day after Casey Mize needed a little extra time to recover from a minor knee issue. Despite surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and two walks over five frames in his major-league debut against the Pirates last Wednesday, Melton looks set to maintain a spot in the rotation over Keider Montero, who was optioned to Triple-A Toledo earlier in the weekend.