Melton relieved starter Tarik Skubal, who left after six innings with the game tied 1-1, and promptly allowed two runs to take the loss. This was the rookie's first loss in a relief appearance, as his other loss came in his MLB debut back on July 23, when he allowed six runs in five innings as a starter. As a reliever, Melton now has a 2.66 ERA across 23.2 innings in 11 outings, and he's struck out 17 batters. He should maintain a key role in Detroit's bullpen moving forward with the ability to give the team some length.