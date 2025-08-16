Anderson essentially got skipped in the rotation when back stiffness forced him to miss his scheduled start Tuesday. He wasn't that sharp in his return to action -- he's now walked five batters in two of five starts since the All-Star break. In that span, he's surrendered 18 runs over 24.2 innings while adding just 16 strikeouts. Anderson is at a 4.77 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 98:52 K:BB through 126.1 innings over 24 starts. The southpaw is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.