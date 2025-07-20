Menu
Tyler Black News: Called up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

The Brewers called up Black from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Black began the season in the minors, then fractured the hamate bone in his right hand in late March and missed over six weeks of action. He's largely struggled in 24 contests with Nashville, posting a .191/.301/.303 slash line, but has produced five stolen bases, two homers and 17 RBI. Black's big-league opportunity comes as a result of Jake Bauers landing on the 10-day IL on Sunday due to a shoulder injury.

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
