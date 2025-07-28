Tyler Callihan Injury: Likely done for season

Reds manager Terry Francona said July 10 that Callihan (forearm) recently had surgery on his left wrist and isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list this season, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Callihan had been on the shelf since May 6 after suffering two broken bones in his left forearm a day earlier, when he crashed into an outfield wall while pursing a flyball. He underwent surgery shortly after that incident, but he had been cleared to resume light baseball activities about a month later. Unfortunately for Callihan, his wrist had been bothering him during his ramp-up process, and after consulting with a doctor in New York, he elected to have another follow-up surgery. Callihan should be back to full health for spring training and will look to compete for a utility role with the Reds in camp.