Tyler Fitzgerald News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 12:07pm

The Giants optioned Fitzgerald to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

Fitzgerald is slashing only .127/.197/.145 in June and had seen his playing time dip with four starts over the last seven contests. He'll head to Sacramento, where he will try to get his swing in order. The Giants will go with a combination of Brett Wisely and Christian Koss at second base until Matt Chapman (hand) returns from the injured list, at which point Casey Schmitt is likely to shift over to the keystone.

