Tyler Fitzgerald News: Joins team in Arizona

Fitzgerald could be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Monday's contest in Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fitzgerald has a locker at Chase Field and appears set to take the roster spot of the injured Casey Schmitt (wrist). The 27-year-old has slashed just .230/.289/.320 for the Giants this season and has gone 4-for-13 at the plate since being demoted to Sacramento. Fitzgerald could see reps at second base for the Giants upon his recall.