Tyler Fitzgerald News: Multi-hit effort in defeat
Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Called up from Triple-A Sacramento before Monday's game, Fitzgerald lined a double to left field in the fifth inning. He then added a two-run double in the seventh to tie the game at 2-2. The 27-year-old infielder delivered his first multi-hit performance since June 11 after going 0-for-11 in his last six big-league appearances. Fitzgerald appeared in 21 games in June, slashing .155/.219/.207 with five RBI, three doubles, two runs scored and two stolen bases across 68 plate appearances during that span.
