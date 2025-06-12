Tyler Fitzgerald News: Records RBI in loss

Fitzgerald went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

Fitzgerald hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning, giving him an RBI in back-to-back games for the first time since April 16-17. The 27-year-old infielder has struggled through 11 outings in June, batting .121 with two RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases and a 4:10 BB:K across 40 plate appearances during that span.