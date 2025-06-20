Tyler Fitzgerald News: Sitting again

Fitzgerald is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fitzgerald will be out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in the Giants' last five contests while Christian Koss starts at second base and bats ninth. Fitzgerald has struggled at the plate in June, having gone 7-for-49 (.143) with two steals, two RBI and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate.