Tyler Freeman Injury: Out due to illness

Freeman isn't starting Sunday against the Twins because of an illness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeman has settled into an everyday role between right field and DH, but he'll begin on the bench Sunday. It's not clear if the speedy veteran will be available off the bench. With Freeman out of the lineup, Hunter Goodman is getting a day off his feet at DH, while Yanquiel Fernandez is starting in right field.