Tyler Glasnow Injury: Beginning rehab stint Sunday

Glasnow (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow tossed about 40 pitches in a sim game Tuesday, and he's now ready to progress to game action. The veteran righty is expected to log two innings in his initial rehab start Sunday, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, and is slated for at least three rehab outings before coming off the injured list. Glasnow has been on the IL since late April, and though he's coming up on eligibility to be activated, his timeline suggests early July as a best-case scenario.