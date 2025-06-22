Tyler Glasnow Injury: Fires two frames in rehab start

Glasnow (shoulder) tossed two scoreless and hitless innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. He walked three batters and struck out one.

Glasnow took the mound in a game for the first time since April 27 and understandably showed some rust, issuing three free passes and throwing just 22 of 48 pitches for strikes. Despite the control issues, the veteran righty got through two scoreless frames without allowing a hit. Per independent journalist Blake Harris, Glasnow topped out at 98.3 mph, so his velocity appears to be in a good place as he works toward a return to the big-league club. Glasnow figures to need at least a couple more rehab outings before he's ready to be activated from the 60-day IL.