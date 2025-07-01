Tyler Glasnow Injury: Ramping up workload

Glasnow (shoulder) is expected to ramp up to 75 pitches in his next rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Glasnow threw 66 pitches over 2.1 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three batters in his latest rehab outing Friday. The right-hander is now expected to up his pitch count slightly in what could be his final rehab start according to manager Dave Roberts. Glasnow has been slowly working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, which has sidelined him since late April. The 31-year-old appears to be on track to make his return to action with the Dodgers prior to the All-Star break, but his final outing with Oklahoma City will likely be the deciding factor on if he's ready to be activated from the 60-day injured list.