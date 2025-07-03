Tyler Glasnow Injury: Reaches 78 pitches

Glasnow (shoulder) allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight across 4.1 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Alex Freedman, the Communications Director for Oklahoma City reports.

Glasnow got mixed results, but his eight strikeouts were a positive. He also managed to ramp up to 78 pitches, reaching his target for the outing. There's no definitive word from the Dodgers on whether Glasnow's next start will come in the majors, but that appears to be a possibility.