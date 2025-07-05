Tyler Glasnow Injury: Returning next week

Glasnow (shoulder) will make a start on the Dodgers' upcoming road trip before the All-Star break, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts has not specified which day Glasnow will return, but given that his last rehab start was July 3, it could be July 9 in Milwaukee or on extended rest July 11 in San Francisco after the Dodgers' off day. Glasnow has an 8.31 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 8.2 innings over three rehab outings and built up to 4.1 innings in his most recent start at Triple-A.