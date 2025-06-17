Tyler Glasnow Injury: Throws live BP
Glasnow (shoulder) went two innings and about 40 pitches in a live batting practice session Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Glasnow has been battling right shoulder inflammation since late April, and he's slowly been making steady progress in the last couple weeks. The right-hander looked "really good" in the BP session according to manager Dave Roberts, and a minor-league rehab assignment could come in the near future.
