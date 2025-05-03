Tyler Holton News: Scoops up second win Friday

Holton (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Friday's 9-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out one.

Holton worked the eighth inning with the game tied 1-1, then benefitted from an eight-run explosion by the Tigers in the ninth to earn his second win of the year. The lefty led all Detroit relievers with seven regular-season wins in 2024, and he also posted a strong 2.19 ERA across a team-high 94.1 innings out of the bullpen. Holton has been effective once again in 2025, registering a 2.76 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 16.1 innings so far.