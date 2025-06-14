Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Mahle headshot

Tyler Mahle Injury: Likely destined for injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Mahle won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox and will likely be placed on the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mahle dealt with some shoulder soreness in his most recent start Tuesday, though nothing was reported until Saturday. His move to the injured list is not yet official, but Kumar Rocker will start in Mahle's place Sunday.

Tyler Mahle
Texas Rangers
