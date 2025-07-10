Menu
Tyler Mahle Injury: Set to resume throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 10, 2025 at 5:32pm

Mahle (shoulder) will resume throwing in one week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mahle has already been ruled out past the trade deadline, and his absence could extend beyond that point depending on how fast he ramps up. He's been sidelined since mid-June, so he'll almost certainly need multiple rehab starts after progressing through bullpen and live batting practice sessions.

Tyler Mahle
Texas Rangers
