Tyler Mahle Injury: Shelved with shoulder soreness

The Rangers placed Mahle on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Texas called up right-hander Kumar Rocker from Triple-A Round Rock to join the rotation Sunday against the White Sox in place of Mahle, who went 6-3 and produced a 2.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 56:27 K:BB in 77 innings over his first 14 starts of the season before landing on the IL. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, manager Bruce Bochy said that Mahle's shoulder presented some issues for him during his most recent start Tuesday in Minnesota, but the Rangers were initially hopeful that the right-hander would be ready to pitch after an extra day or two of rest. However, after the team went with a bullpen day Friday and then had five relievers cover the final five frames of Saturday's 11-inning win, the decision was made to place Mahle on the IL to facilitate the call-up of a spot starter in Rocker, who had been optioned to Triple-A on June 5. Mahle's placement on the IL is retroactive to Thursday, so he'll be eligible to return as soon as soon as June 27 if he bounces back quickly from the injury. Mahle previously contended with shoulder tightness in late August of last season, which caused him to miss the final month of the 2024 campaign.