Tyler Mahle Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Mahle (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The veteran right-hander has already been ruled out through the July 31 trade deadline due to a rotator cuff strain, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his return timeline much. Mahle will be eligible to be reinstated in mid-August, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to return at that point, especially since he's still in the midst of a rest period.