Tyler Mahle Injury: Shoulder sore ahead of scheduled start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Mahle is dealing with a sore right shoulder ahead of his scheduled start against the White Sox on Sunday, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that Mahle felt some soreness in his shoulder during his most recent start Tuesday against Minnesota, during which the right-hander gave up four runs over 5.2 innings. It's not yet clear if Mahle will miss Sunday's start versus Chicago due to the issue, but Kumar Rocker is with the Rangers in Texas and could be called upon if Mahle is unable to take the mound.

