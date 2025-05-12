Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Mahle headshot

Tyler Mahle News: Breezes to fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Mahle (4-1) earned the win Monday versus Colorado, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 6.1 innings with five strikeouts.

The Texas right-hander was never in trouble during this 88-pitch outing against the feeble Rockies. The Colorado lineup managed only one extra-base hit off Mahle, a Hunter Goodman double in the seventh inning, as the Rangers starter tired. Mahle's brilliant run continues, as he now owns a 1.47 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB across 49 innings. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Astros at home this weekend.

Tyler Mahle
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now