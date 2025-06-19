Tyler Matzek News: Inks minors deal with Cardinals
The Cardinals signed Matzek to a minor-league contract Thursday.
The Cardinals previously inked Matzek to a minor-league deal back on June 3, but he was released this past weekend before he had made an appearance in the organization. Now that the Cardinals have brought him back on a new deal, Matzek has been assigned to Triple-A Memphis, where he will provide left-handed relief depth.
