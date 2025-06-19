Menu
Tyler Matzek headshot

Tyler Matzek News: Inks minors deal with Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 11:30am

The Cardinals signed Matzek to a minor-league contract Thursday.

The Cardinals previously inked Matzek to a minor-league deal back on June 3, but he was released this past weekend before he had made an appearance in the organization. Now that the Cardinals have brought him back on a new deal, Matzek has been assigned to Triple-A Memphis, where he will provide left-handed relief depth.

Tyler Matzek
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
