Tyler O'Neill Injury: Returning Friday

The Orioles are expected to activate O'Neill (shoulder) from the injured list Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

A left shoulder impingement forced O'Neill onto the injured list in mid-May, and his rehab was extended slightly after he suffered a setback in June. During his 10-game rehab assignment, the 30-year-old outfielder went 10-for-31 (.323) with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored. He'll likely take over as Baltimore's primary DH upon returning and aim to carry momentum over from his time in the minors, as he posted just a .605 OPS over his first 24 games as an Oriole before getting hurt.