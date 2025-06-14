Tyler O'Neill Injury: Shut down following injection
O'Neill received an injection in his left shoulder Saturday and will pause all activity for about a week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill was pulled off his rehab assignment after reporting renewed soreness in his shoulder, which has kept him on the injured list since mid-May. It's unclear how far away he is from returning to the Orioles at this point, though a clearer picture may emerge at the end of his rest period.
