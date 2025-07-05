Tyler O'Neill News: Goes yard in victory

O'Neill went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-6 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

In his second game since returning from the injured list, O'Neill crushed his third homer of the year. The 30-year-old slugging outfielder has hit eighth in each of these two outings, although it's possible he'll eventually work his way back into the heart of Baltimore's lineup after hitting somewhere between third and sixth in each of his first 18 contests of the season. Given that he's still slashing a woeful .193/.284/.352 with three long balls, three doubles, one triple and 11 RBI through 102 plate appearances, O'Neill likely still has work to do before interim manager Tony Mansolino considers moving him up the batting order.