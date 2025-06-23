Tyler Rogers News: Earns hold Sunday

Rogers picked up a hold in a scoreless inning during Sunday's 9-5 win over the Red Sox, allowing two hits while striking out one.

The 34-year-old surrendered a pair of singles, though Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was thrown out trying to stretch the first one into a double. Rogers was effective while earning his second hold in as many days, throwing 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes. The right-hander now owns a 1.24 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and a 31:4 K:BB across 36.1 innings in 38 appearances this season.