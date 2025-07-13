Tyler Rogers News: Tosses scoreless inning Saturday

Rogers threw a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers, allowing one hit.

Though he gave up one single Saturday, Rogers also induced three groundouts to end the frame efficiently, throwing eight of his 10 pitches for strikes. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in six consecutive appearances and now owns a 1.55 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and a 34:4 K:BB across 46.1 innings in 48 outings.