Tyler Stephenson News: Blasts homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 25, 2025 at 10:21pm

Stephenson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

Stephenson opened his night with a solo homer of Zack Littell in the second inning and later tacked on a two-run single in the seventh, helping to pad Cincinnati's lead. The 28-year-old backstop has been swinging a hotter bat of late, now batting 9-for-32 (.281) with seven RBI across his last eight games.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
