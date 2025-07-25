Tyler Stephenson News: Blasts homer in win

Stephenson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

Stephenson opened his night with a solo homer of Zack Littell in the second inning and later tacked on a two-run single in the seventh, helping to pad Cincinnati's lead. The 28-year-old backstop has been swinging a hotter bat of late, now batting 9-for-32 (.281) with seven RBI across his last eight games.