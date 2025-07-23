Menu
Tyler Tolbert Injury: Exits Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 2:57pm

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Tolbert was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Cubs due to cramping, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Tolbert started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a two-run home run before being replaced by Jonathan India in the bottom of the eighth. With the Royals off Thursday, Tolbert will have an extra day to recover before the start of Kansas City's three-game weekend home series against Cleveland.

