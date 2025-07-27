Menu
Tyler Tolbert News: Cleared to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Tolbert (cramps) will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Tolbert dealt with cramping during his most recent start in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Cubs, but he was available off the bench for both ends of Saturday's doubleheader with Cleveland, going 0-for-1 with a stolen base. He'll pick up his fourth start of the season in the series finale, replacing a resting Kyle Isbel in center field.

