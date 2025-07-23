Tyler Wade News: Making rare start Wednesday

Wade will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Wade will crack the starting nine for the first time since June 25 while Jose Iglesias takes a seat after occupying the keystone in the Padres' previous two contests. For the season, Wade has mustered a .210/.314/.257 line over 125 plate appearances, and he'll likely continue to see limited use in a utility role unless the San Diego infield or outfield gets decimated by injuries.