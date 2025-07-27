Tyler Wells Injury: Kicking off rehab Wednesday

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Wells (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Chesapeake on Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wells will be ready to pitch in a game setting for the first time since undergoing a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery on his right elbow in June 2024. Assuming the Orioles are planning on having Wells build back up as a starter, he'll likely need most of the 30-day rehab window to ramp up before he's activated from the 60-day injured list. Prior to getting the season-ending procedure last summer, Wells made three starts for Baltimore in 2024 and logged a 5.87 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 15.1 innings.