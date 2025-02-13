Tyler Wells Injury: Throwing on flat ground

Wells (elbow) is throwing on flat ground but has yet to incorporate breaking balls or mound work, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander underwent a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery on his right elbow in mid-June. Wells' rehab has come along as expected to this point, but he's still in the early stages of his throwing program. He will not be an option for the Orioles until at least midseason.