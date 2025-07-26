Menu
Tylor Megill Injury: Slated for bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Megill (elbow) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is scheduled for another Sunday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Megill was placed on the 15-day IL with a sprained elbow June 17 and was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 8. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday that the righty hurler is trending in the right direction, though Megill isn't eligible to be activated until mid-August.

Tylor Megill
New York Mets
