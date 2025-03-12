Tylor Megill News: Sharp in Tuesday's outing

Megill gave up two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out five.

The 29-year-old right-hander was essentially gifted a rotation spot to begin the season when Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) went down with injuries, but Megill has earned the assignment so far this spring with a 1.35 ERA and 7:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings. He's always had intriguing stuff, highlighted by a 27.0 percent strikeout rate over 78 regular-season innings in the majors last year, but to this point in his career a true breakout has eluded him.