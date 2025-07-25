Tyrone Taylor News: Notches steal in win
Taylor went 0-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Giants.
Taylor is batting just .119 (5-for-42) in July, but it has yet to cost him his share of playing time in center field. He's still managed to pick up a pair of steals over 16 games this month, giving him 11 thefts on 12 attempts this season. The veteran outfielder is slashing a career-low .206/.261/.302 with two home runs, 18 RBI, 27 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples across 286 plate appearances.
