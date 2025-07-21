Tyrone Taylor News: On bench versus lefty

Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

The right-handed-hitting Taylor had started in five of the Mets' last six games while the team faced left-handed starters in all but two of those contests, but he'll be left on the bench Monday, even though the Angels are sending southpaw Tyler Anderson to the hill. Taylor should still find himself in the lineup against lefties more often than not, but his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching appear to have tailed off while Jeff McNeil has gotten more exposure to center field lately.