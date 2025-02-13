Vaughn Grissom News: Has minor-league options

Boston's acquisition of Alex Bregman will impact Grissom, who has minor league options remaining, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Grissom was the early leader in the competition for the vacant job at second base, which has been in flux since Dustin Pedroia retired. The position seemingly came down to Grissom and prospect Kristian Campbell. If the Red Sox opt to move Bregman to second base, then Grissom could be optioned to Triple-A Worcester to start the 2025 season. If Bregman moves to third base and Rafael Devers to designated hitter or first base, then the Grissom/Campbell competition will be back on.